Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting was held at the South Punjab Secretariat to finalise a comprehensive strategy for a decisive operation against criminal elements in the Katcha region.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan while senior officials, including Commissioner DG Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPOs of DG Khan and Rajanpur, Rangers representatives, other administrative officers attended the meeting and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz and DPO Irfan Ali joined virtually.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation and approved recommendations to equip police with modern weapons, vehicles and technology. It was decided that intelligence-based operations will be launched to dismantle organized criminal networks in the Kacha area. The Additional Chief Secretary said that not a single inch of South Punjab would be allowed to become a no-go area and directed early completion of police pickets and base camps under construction in Kacha areas.

The ACS added that proposals for providing soft loans, schools for girls, health houses, and livestock centers were being prepared to promote social and economic development in the region. He appreciated the role of Rangers in supporting police operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IGP Muhammad Kamran Khan said that police must be fully equipped with modern arms to conduct a successful operation. He reaffirmed Punjab Police’s capacity to crush criminal gangs and praised officers for their sacrifices in restoring peace.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan proposed forming a Kacha Special Force and providing track APVs and thermal technology-based weapons. He also recommended setting up ten more police pickets and one base camp in Rajanpur. Commissioner DG Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry suggested building six roads, twelve girls’ schools, and seven health houses, while DC Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz proposed establishing a Daanish school with a quota for students belong to Kacha areas.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to restore lasting peace and accelerate development initiatives in the Kacha areas of South Punjab.