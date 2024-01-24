Declamation Contest Held At Spinwarm North Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
A declamation contest was held among children at Spinwarm at tehsil level in North Waziristan district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A declamation contest was held among children at Spinwarm at tehsil level in North Waziristan district.
Over 70 students of different schools participated in the contest and received warm applause from attendants, said a statement.
As many as 12 students participated in the final and prizes, sports goods and books were distributed among those children who showed excellent performance.
The children thanked the Pakistan Army for organizing the declamation contest and expressed hope that more such events would be held in future.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Care ..
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry
Sugar mill sealed over default on payment
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on ..
CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar
Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket academy coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Caretaker Prime Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry5 minutes ago
-
Sugar mill sealed over default on payment1 minute ago
-
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS4 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections4 minutes ago
-
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show14 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered13 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26 Jan4 minutes ago
-
CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar4 minutes ago
-
KPPSC postpones interviews scheduled from Feb 6 to 94 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrests 22 suspects including 3 outlaws4 minutes ago
-
City district police arrests Lyari gangster4 minutes ago