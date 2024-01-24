Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziristan

A declamation contest was held among children at Spinwarm at tehsil level in North Waziristan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A declamation contest was held among children at Spinwarm at tehsil level in North Waziristan district.

Over 70 students of different schools participated in the contest and received warm applause from attendants, said a statement.

As many as 12 students participated in the final and prizes, sports goods and books were distributed among those children who showed excellent performance.

The children thanked the Pakistan Army for organizing the declamation contest and expressed hope that more such events would be held in future.

