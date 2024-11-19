Open Menu

Declamation Contest Held To Mark World Toilet Day

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The WaStan Cell and Local Council board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Tuesday organized 2nd Provincial Inter-University Speech Competition.

The event was held to commemorate World Toilet Day focusing the theme “The Role of Environmental Sanitation in Building a Healthy Society.”

The event hosted by Imran Ullah Khan Mohmand, Assistant Coordinator of Local Government KP. Students of 14 universities of the province participated the event.

As many as 20 contestants delivered speeches in English and urdu highlighting key issues such as importance of environmental cleanliness, impact of climate change and global warming and the role of public participation in tackling these pressing challenges.

In the English category, Abdul Basit from Sarhad University secured first place followed by Laiba Yousaf of City University and Nawal Sohail from Iqra National University.

In the Urdu category, Haseeb Ahmad from Gomal University, D.I. Khan claimed the top spot while Manahil Saqib from Iqra University Peshawar and Abdullah Shah from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences secured second anf third position.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq emphasized the crucial role of sanitation and hygiene in preventing diseases. He commended the provincial government’s focus on hygiene and public health while encouraging the active involvement of youth in promoting a culture of cleanliness.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony wherein shields and certificates were presented to the winners. This competition underscored the dedication of educational institutions of the province to foster sustainable practices and promoting essential public health initiatives aimed at building healthier communities.

