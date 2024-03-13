Open Menu

Declamation Contest On "Womens' Role As Peace Builder" Held At SALU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Declamation Contest on "Womens' Role as Peace Builder" held at SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Students Societies Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has organised a declamation contest on Women's role as Peace Builders, collaboration with the Center for Peace Development and Initiatives (CPDI), on Wednesday.

The Incharge of the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari emphasizing the ongoing efforts of the 42 formulated student societies towards societal betterment.

Ms Aneela from CPDI enlightened participants about the effective use of hashtags and media campaigns for peace promotion.

Seven eloquent participants from the debating society took the stage, passionately addressing the role of women as peace builders.

Ghulam Hyder secured 1st place, Ms Zainab 2nd, and Asad 3rd, as determined by judges Dr Ramzan Kolachi and Ms Sadia.

Addressing the gathering, Guest Speaker, Khadim Hussain Mirani lauded the tireless efforts of the Students Societies Center and the Peace Corner, underscoring their dedication to the betterment of students.

Director of Students Affairs, Prof Dr Masiullah Jatoi, Advocate, Manzoor Hussain Larik, Ex-Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Mohammad Lashari, Jawad Ali Larik, Dean of the Faculty of Management Science, Dr Amer Shah, Civic Society Engagement Officer (CPDI), Ms Mujeeba Batool and others spoke the occasion.

A large number of students, media persons and civil society.

