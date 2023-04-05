Declamation contests vital for sensitizing youth about sanctity of Constitution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Convener of subcommittee Asiya Azeem on Wednesday said that declamation contests are vital for sensitizing the youth about the sanctity of the Constitution.

Declamation Subcommittee in lieu of golden jubilee celebration of the constitution held in Parliament House under Convenership of MNA Asiya Azeem.

The subcommittee meeting deliberated upon finalizing the declamation contests at Federal, Provincial, Private and Religious institutions across the country.

Asiya Azeem said that spreading awareness, especially in the nation's young generation regarding the sanctity and sacredness of the Constitution is vital for following the Constitution in letter and spirit.

She also stressed the need that such kinds of declamation contests would continue throughout the year and should be part and parcel.

She also emphasized maintaining meritocracy in bilingual declamation contests across the country.

The subcommittee meeting was attended by the Director General Federal Directorate of Education, the Secretary of Schools education Punjab and Balochistan, Representatives of the Federal board Islamabad and the President Federation of All Pakistan private institutions.