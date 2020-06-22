Declaration of domestic labour as 'hazardous occupation' to help ending child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The declaration of domestic labour as "hazardous occupation" would help eliminating child labour from the country.

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Director Muhammad Hassan Mangi said this while talking to APP here on Monday.

The federal cabinet has approved the proposed amendments in Child Employment Act on persuasion of the Ministry of Human Rights.

He said, adult labourers too needed to be covered under support schemes introduced by the government so that they could be barred from sending their children to work.

A survey conducted by the Federal Bureau of Statistics and the National Child Labour says that approximately 19 million children below 14 years of age were working as labourers.

He suggested the inclusion of domestic child labour in the list of hazardous occupations under the Employment of Children Act, 1991, as well as the enactment of laws at the provincial and federal level for prohibiting child labour.