UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Declaration Of Domestic Labour As 'hazardous Occupation' To Help Ending Child Labour

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Declaration of domestic labour as 'hazardous occupation' to help ending child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The declaration of domestic labour as "hazardous occupation" would help eliminating child labour from the country.

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Director Muhammad Hassan Mangi said this while talking to APP here on Monday.

The federal cabinet has approved the proposed amendments in Child Employment Act on persuasion of the Ministry of Human Rights.

He said, adult labourers too needed to be covered under support schemes introduced by the government so that they could be barred from sending their children to work.

A survey conducted by the Federal Bureau of Statistics and the National Child Labour says that approximately 19 million children below 14 years of age were working as labourers.

He suggested the inclusion of domestic child labour in the list of hazardous occupations under the Employment of Children Act, 1991, as well as the enactment of laws at the provincial and federal level for prohibiting child labour.

Related Topics

From Government Cabinet Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 June 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

12 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

12 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.