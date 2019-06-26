UrduPoint.com
Declaration Under Assets Declaration Ordinance Not Admissible For Evidence In Other Laws:Chairman Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Declaration under Assets Declaration Ordinance not admissible for evidence in other laws:Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Wednesday clarified that declaration made under Section-12 of Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019 would not be used as an evidence against the declarant for the purpose of any proceedings relating to imposition of penalty or prosecution under any other law.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, nothing contained in any declaration made under this Ordinance shall be admissible in evidence against the declarant for the purpose of any proceedings relating to imposition of penalty or adverse action or for the purposes of prosecution under any law", states Section-12 of the ordinance.

