UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Declaring Any Muslim As Infidel Contrary To Islamic Injunctions: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Declaring any Muslim as infidel contrary to Islamic injunctions: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Declaring any Muslim as Ahmedi (non-Muslim) or Qadiyani was in contrary to the basic teachings of the Islamic sharia as well as law of the land, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Saturday.

In a statement, he referred Islamic Shariah rules, which says a person, who calls a Muslim an infidel becomes a disbeliever himself.

So declaring any Muslim as Qadyani on political grounds could not be justified in any way.

Islamic Sharia and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had already declared Ahmedis as non Muslims.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has already explained his faith then accusing him of being an Ahmedi was not justified.

He urged the accusers to apologize on leveling unfounded accusations against Shahzad Akbar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Middle East Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 1,779 reco ..

33 minutes ago

Bella Hadid takes note of all her celebrity friend ..

39 minutes ago

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant: state ..

38 minutes ago

Army-trained sniffer dogs checking corona patients ..

38 minutes ago

'Friends': The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga A ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.