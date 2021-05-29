Declaring any Muslim as infidel contrary to Islamic injunctions: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Declaring any Muslim as Ahmedi (non-Muslim) or Qadiyani was in contrary to the basic teachings of the Islamic sharia as well as law of the land, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Saturday.

In a statement, he referred Islamic Shariah rules, which says a person, who calls a Muslim an infidel becomes a disbeliever himself.

So declaring any Muslim as Qadyani on political grounds could not be justified in any way.

Islamic Sharia and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had already declared Ahmedis as non Muslims.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has already explained his faith then accusing him of being an Ahmedi was not justified.

He urged the accusers to apologize on leveling unfounded accusations against Shahzad Akbar.