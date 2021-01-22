Declaring PAF base Shahbaz and surrounding area as Jacobabad Cantonment discussed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development, Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, who is also the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee presided over a meeting here Friday at his office, regarding declaration of PAF base Shahbaz and its surrounding area as Jacobabad Cantonment.

Adviser to Sindh CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and representative officers of Base Commander PAF Base Shahbaz Jacobabad were also present in the meeting, said a statement.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh and officers of Pakistan Air Force gave detailed briefing in the meeting and it was decided that the matter would be resolved in the next meeting and then the matter would be sent to Sindh cabinet.