Decline in corona positive cases observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of covid positive cases is dropping as only 18 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday, the number of total active cases in the province is 511.

The disease since its outbreak in March 2020 had affected 224,136 people and claimed 6,363 lives. However, no death is reported due to the disease during last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 38 patients recovered from the disease, surging the total number of recovered people to 217, 262.