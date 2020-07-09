UrduPoint.com
Decline In COVID-19 Cases Due To SOPs Adoption By People: Asad

Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said people adopted standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures due to which the number of coronavirus cases had decreased to a great extent.

The government and administration had taken solid steps and also instructed the masses to strictly follow SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the stakeholders were effectively working and devising strategies to combat the pandemic.

He said he was enjoying good working relations with the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochsitan in National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Asad hoped that people would follow the SOPs set by the government in connection with Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spreading of outbreak.

Replying to a question, he said the four basic health centers would be established in his constituency to facilitate the citizens.

Commenting on power loadshedding in Karachi, he said lack of proper power transmission and distribution system in metropolitan city were the reasons behind power shortfall, but the government would improve it soon.

