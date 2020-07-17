Decline in COVID-19 may help reopen tourism sector by mid-August: NTCB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday said decline in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases might help the government reopen tourism sector by second week of August.

He told this to the representatives of Hotels, Guest Houses and Tourism Association in a meeting, which held here to apprise them about the health situation of the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the chairman said the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and guidelines for reopening of the tourism industry had been finalized after having extensive consultation with all the provinces.

All the tourist attractions would remain closed during Eid ul Azha holidays, he stressed, adding the decision was taken to curb the pandemic spread in the country.

"We could have opened all tourist spots, hotels and guest houses by now if the coronavirus had not witnessed a spike," said Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds a portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

He said the concerted efforts were being made to promote the country's tourism as customized brand under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The tourism industry would usher in an era of progress by 2021, he remarked.

Zulfikar Bukhari said all the stakeholders of industry had been taken on board to take the effective steps for betterment of the people, associated with the sector.

He assured the delegation of Hotels, Guest Houses and Tourism Association of their due representation in the NTCB. The matter pertaining to the issuance of interest free loans to the COVID-19 affected businessmen of tourism industry would soon be taken up with the competent authorities.

The chairman said the process of renewing the guest houses registration would be expedited to mitigate suffering of their owners.

Matters pertaining to promotion of tourism and its regularization and streamlining also came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the association's Central President Gulariz Khattak, Chairman Tahir Aurakzai, General Secretary Dr. Usman Qazi, Information secretary Asif Khan and Secretary Training Sulman Awan.