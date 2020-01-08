Decline in temperature increases air pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

The federal capital for the past three months was facing risk of increased air pollution due to declining temperature

An official of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in the prevailing weather condition the risk of rising air pollution increases. Another cause is increased in vehicular emissions where dry weather further aggravate the particulate matter of 2.5 microns generation in the environment.

It needs to be realized that gusty weather also had an impact in increasing dust and air pollutant ratio that causes ambient air quality to go unhealthy, he added.

He said vehicles emitting smoke, burning of wood and garbage in open were harmful for the environment which needs to be discouraged.

To a question, he said there were no dark emissions from the industry in the federal capital as it was already under control. "The brick kilns in the vicinity of the federal capital are also being inspected regularly to show compliance of the environmental laws to prevent dark emissions which is another cause for increasing air pollution," he added.