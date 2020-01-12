UrduPoint.com
Decline In Temperature To Increase Air Pollution

Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal capital facing air pollution for the past three months was facing risk of increased air pollution due to declining temperature.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather forecast had predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, in the prevailing weather condition the risk for rise in air pollution was increased, said an official of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He added that the federal capital had increased number of vehicular emissions where dry weather used to further aggravate the particulate matter of 2.5 microns generation in the environment.

It needs to be realized that gusty weather also had an impact in increasing dust and air pollutant ratio that causes ambient air quality to go unhealthy, he added.

There was poor maintenance of vehicles and open wood, rubble or garbage burning for heating purposes was also harmful for the environment which needs to be discouraged, he added.

To a question, he said there were no dark emissions from the industry in the federal capital as it was already under control. "The brick kilns in the vicinity of the federal capital are also being inspected regularly to show compliance of the environmental laws to prevent dark emissions increasing air pollution," he added.

