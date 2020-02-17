Decline registered in number of people affected by gas leakage

The number of people exposed to hazardous fumes in Keamari Town, reported Sunday evening, registered significant decline on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of people exposed to hazardous fumes in Keamari Town, reported Sunday evening, registered significant decline on Monday.

Intensity in terms of associated health threat, mainly difficult breathing and abdominal cramps, was also registered to be contained as all cases brought Monday were discharged after ensuring stability of concerned individuals' health status.

A senior official of Sindh Health Department talking to APP said major bulk of affected citizens, comprising 125 residents of the town, were carried to Ziauddin Hospital, four of whom could not survive due to severity of the poisonous fumes.

To a query, the official acknowledged that exact cause of the situation and its actual implications are yet to be ascertained and blood reports of the affected individuals are also awaited for the purpose.

"It is being largely presumed that leakage of hazardous fume/fumes may have occurred in any of the warehouses or go-downs or property, stationary or otherwise, in the nearby port area," he said responding to possible factors behind the situation.

Karachi Port Trust officials have however, strongly refuted the impression and according to a statement issued by its chairman the biological and chemical damage control teams of KPT remain round the clock active to avert any such instance.

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has also dismissed any such possibility claiming that their teams are at the site and in process to gauge the air quality and also the possible hazardous fumes leading to a real emergency situation.

"Nothing concrete can be shared right now," said the SEPA spokesman.

Ziauddin Hospital, Keamari that first received the bulk of patients last night soon after the leakage of hazardous gas, from source yet to be ascertained, registered 11 new cases today.

The new cases also included three children aged between three years to 10 years, said Aamir Shahzad, spokesman of the facility.

Majority of these patients, including the kids, he said were discharged after being adequately examined and provided with needed medical support.

As per status on Monday 10 affected residents of Keamari Town still under treatment at the hospital, including seven men and three women.

"Five of them are under observation in ICU while remaining five have been moved to the ward," said Shahzad.

In reply to a question, he said four of the residents of the area brought in a critical status, with difficult breathing and abdominal cramps lost their lives.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, Dr Khadim Quraishi said seven affected due to gas leakage were also brought to the emergency department of the hospital and discharged after being provided needed medical support.

These people aged between 16 years to 40 years were in stable condition and simply needed basic support, said the senior doctor.

Kutiyana Memon Hospital that also had registered a rush of affected people reported two deaths bringing the total deaths to six during past less than 24 hours.