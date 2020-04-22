UrduPoint.com
Declining By 23% Since March, Nearly 1 In 3 (29%) Pakistanis Continue To Report That A Male Family Member Has Visited The Mosque For Friday Prayers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, declining by 23% since March, nearly 1 in 3 (29%) Pakistanis continue to report that a male family member has visited the mosque for Friday prayers.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Did any male member of your household go for Friday prayers last Friday?” In response, 71% disagreed and said that no male member from their household went to attend Friday prayers in the mosque during Covid-19 while 29% reported that a male member from their family did continue to go to the mosque for Jummah prayers.

