Declining Trend In Corona Cases Reported: Dr Faisal

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the coronavirus cases in the country were constantly declining as 70% of the population had been vaccinated

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Faisal said although the pandemic was not over, yet things were getting better. It was in its ending phase.

Those who are not vaccinated must get themselves fully vaccinated so that they could avoid all restrictions, he added. "We will continue to monitor the disease pattern closely and take action if needed.

" Dr Faisal said the pressure on the health system had decreased and there was no clear sign that the disease prevalence would increase again.

Emphasizing the need for getting vaccinated, he said that in order to keep safe it was important that all the people should get the vaccine jabs.

"We will continuously keep monitoring the situation and see where cases are increasing globally and in Pakistan, and if a change in strategy is needed."All the governments, Federal and provincial, worked collectively during the time, he said, adding due to the sincere efforts of various departments, the government remained successful to achieve the targets.

