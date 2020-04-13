UrduPoint.com
Decoit Held For Looting Bakery In Jhugi Syedan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Islamabad Noon police station Monday arrested a dacoit who looted a bakery in the area of Jhugi Syedan and recovered looted cash, weapon and motorbike from him, a police spokesman Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Noon police station Monday arrested a dacoit who looted a bakery in the area of Jhugi Syedan and recovered looted cash, weapon and motorbike from him, a police spokesman Monday said.

According to details, a bakery was looted in the area of Jhugi Syedan, following which SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a team to ensure arrest of those involved in the dacoity. This team succeeded to arrest the accused Ahmed resident of Sargodha.

The accused also injured the owner of the bakery Mehmud Ghaznavi by firing at him during the dacoity. The wounded owner of the bakery had been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital while the investigation was underway from the nabbed accused, the spokesman added.

