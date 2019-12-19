'Decorated Christmas trees' in capital adding more charm for upcoming Christmas festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Like in other cities, the Christian community in Federal capital is also making arrangements for Christmas celebrations and members of Christian community start decorating the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas.

According to Christian citizens, as the day (December 25) is just around the corner, the Christian community has started thronging shopping malls in order to buy new clothes and decorating Christmas trees.

Stalls carrying Christmas props and trees and its decorations have been set up at various markets in the twin cities while the Christians also rushing to markets for shopping on their major festival.

Meanwhile, churches are also decked out with arches, buntings and bells. Christmas trees are also being placed in hotels.

The tree is usually decorated with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

The community, all rich and poor alike prepare for this festivity to signify the birth of Jesus Christ through lighting up the Christmas tree cheerfully and in the spirit of the occasion, said minority residents of Capital city while talking to APP.

The members of Christian community working in offices also decorated a Christmas tree on the entrance of buildings, which is serving as major attraction with its beautiful look, said a government employee in capital.

The minority employees in APP office also shared their happiness that it is very good gesture that we feel equality and we need to end hatred, differences and unite for prosperity, peace, safety, and development of Pakistan.

To celebrate and to share the joy of Christmas with the Christian community, We are also arranging special cake cutting ceremonies in offices and we also decorated a Tree in front of APP garden for Christmas celebrations which is attracting our employees' kids , said a employee.

A resident of G-7 talking to APP said, "Kids of all age groups instantly fall in love with the decorated tree." It's not only Christians who attracting towards decorated trees but children of all community enjoying this festivity and decorated tress as well.

"It's definitely the color and decoration which attracts them." Taking pictures next to these trees is also a must for these kids so they can later upload them on Facebook and other social media platforms, said Baber Masi.

Crammed with red and green decorations on trees, malls and hotels are ready for Christmas festivities, said another resident of Capital city.

Like in other parts of the world, Christmas festivities are in full swing in Pakistan as the Christian community celebrates the occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, said citizens of Islamabad city.