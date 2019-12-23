Decorated Christmas trees in capital surroundings add charm to festivity

The beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the surroundings of federal capital have added more fascination to the biggest festival of Christmas at the time when the enthusiastic members of Christian community are giving last minute touches to their preparations to celebrate this festivity in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the surroundings of Federal capital have added more fascination to the biggest festival of Christmas at the time when the enthusiastic members of Christian community are giving last minute touches to their preparations to celebrate this festivity in befitting manner.

Christmas tree is the main symbol of the Christmas celebrations to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus and it adds more attraction to the festival of Christmas with its colorful ornamented look.

On every Christmas, the members of Christian community excitedly decorate the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas.

The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in federal capital has also setup Christmas trees in their homes, offices and surroundings.

Talking to APP, Nazia Maseh, a mother of two children said, "Decorating Christmas tree is the most excited moment for us especially my children so this time I have not only decorated Christmas tree at my home but also in my office".

"I have invited all my friends from my office and area for participating in a cake cutting ceremony to share the Christmas happiness with them", she said.

With the advent of December, the sale of decorative items related to Christmas also registers a significant increase enabling the retailers to get maximum profit.

Mubeen Khan, a decoration items seller said most of the people demand colorful candles and electric lights (fairy lights) to decorate their small sized trees due to easy availability while some other decorate outdoor trees with ordinary lights, balloons, stars and candies.

He said Christmas is a perfect occasion when we earn handsome amount through selling these decorative items as majority of the members of Christian community especially prefer to decorate their own trees and buy more and more ornaments.

In various cultures, the Christmas tree is traditionally brought into the home and decorated with Christmas lights (originally candles), ornaments, garlands, tinsel, and candy canes during the days around Christmas.

The earliest accounts of decorating an evergreen tree at Christmas were recorded in Livonia (roughly modern territory of Estonia and Latvia) in 15th century.

With only a single day left, the preparations for Christmas in the capital are on peak by the Christian community who are busy in finalizing their preparations to celebrate their most important religious festival.

The areas where Christians live in large number and Churches are being decorated with lights, colorful posters and the traditional Christmas tree.

