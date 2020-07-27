UrduPoint.com
'Decorated Sacrificial Animals' Become Most Appealing For Buyers Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:19 PM

'Decorated Sacrificial animals' become most appealing for buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Like every year, the excitement of the kids is increasing ahead of Eid ul Azha, and members of their families have started roaming around the streets and cattle markets in search of animals including goats, cows, buffaloes to be sacrificed in the name of the Allah the Almighty as one of the ritual to be fulfilled.

According to retailers, these animals are present in and around the cattle markets in large numbers and people are showing their keen interest in buying decorative sacrificial animals which gives them good entertainment opportunity.

People specially kids are enjoying the best time with their animals, after attaching the Names of actors to the animals for sacrifice, a new trend is also being witnessed in cattle markets, said a citizen.

To attract more and more people, sellers are decorating their animals with colorful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts and crowns, a seller while talking to this scribe of APP said.

A trader in Bara Kahu cattle market said that most of the citizens who can afford buying expensive sacrificial animals are more inclined toward unique named and decorated sacrificial animals and hardly do any bargaining while purchasing.

Another trader in Tarnol cattle market said, we are offering a variety of accessories that can be placed on different parts of the sacrificial animals. One of the most sought after items is a garland of sorts to hang around the animal's neck.

He said that Eid ul Azha provides employment opportunities for the common man to earn money too.

A citizen Bilal Malik said people, especially young boys kept their animals decorated with items and giving them unique names like bunty and bubbly and treating them like super models.

Most of the animals are being sold by their weight, said a customer in Tramri while purchasing a pair of goat.

Children were proudly displaying their animals while touring streets of areas, said another citizen Umair Ikram.

Waqar Javed another citizen of G-6 said that children become closure with their animals so they want to see them full of decoration and kids usually liked unique named decorated animals on eid.

Some animal vendors have also been moving around in different streets of the city. A few of them have sold their animals for a good rate, said 40 year old Adnan Tahir.

A citizen said, "Children take out the decorated animals to road and feel happy.""My children like to buy decorated sacrificial animals because decorative items add to their beauty," a buyer Mohsin Shams said.

A retailer from Punjab while selling a pair of goats with their unique names claimed that i am demanding high prices because i spent much time in bringing up a healthy and gorgeous pair of sacrificial animal".

