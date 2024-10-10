Decoy Operations In Hotspot Areas Ordered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the officers
concerned to implement effective measures, including decoy operations
in hotspot areas.
He was presiding over performance review meeting of the Model Town
and Cantonment Divisions at his office here on Thursday. The meeting
discussed public service delivery and various professional matters.
The CCPO directed that comprehensive measures be taken to ensure
foolproof security for the Chinese nationals, emphasizing the need for
strict adherence to established SOPs for their protection. He stated that
there should be no laxity regarding the timely presence of police officers
in courts.
He highlighted the importance of involving citizens in police planning to
prevent street crime and suggested the installation of barriers to enhance safety.
The CCPO stressed the use of modern policing techniques, ensuring the
functionality of CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas.
He called for formation
of teams to tighten the noose around gangs involved in mobile snatching
and urged swift action against vendors who buy stolen mobiles or fail to
register them in e-gadgets applications.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana also issued directives to strengthen actions against
facilitators of beggars, suggesting coordinated operations with the Child Protection
Bureau and Social Welfare teams against professional beggars.
He warned that strict actions would be taken in cases of bribery and
abuse of authority, urging officers to keep their doors open for victims
seeking justice.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed,
SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal along with SPs, ASPs,
circle officers, SHOs and In Charges Investigations from the Model Town and
Cantt Divisions attended the meeting.
