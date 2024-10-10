Open Menu

Decoy Operations In Hotspot Areas Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Decoy operations in hotspot areas ordered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the officers

concerned to implement effective measures, including decoy operations

in hotspot areas.

He was presiding over performance review meeting of the Model Town

and Cantonment Divisions at his office here on Thursday. The meeting

discussed public service delivery and various professional matters.

The CCPO directed that comprehensive measures be taken to ensure

foolproof security for the Chinese nationals, emphasizing the need for

strict adherence to established SOPs for their protection. He stated that

there should be no laxity regarding the timely presence of police officers

in courts.

He highlighted the importance of involving citizens in police planning to

prevent street crime and suggested the installation of barriers to enhance safety.

The CCPO stressed the use of modern policing techniques, ensuring the

functionality of CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas.

He called for formation

of teams to tighten the noose around gangs involved in mobile snatching

and urged swift action against vendors who buy stolen mobiles or fail to

register them in e-gadgets applications.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana also issued directives to strengthen actions against

facilitators of beggars, suggesting coordinated operations with the Child Protection

Bureau and Social Welfare teams against professional beggars.

He warned that strict actions would be taken in cases of bribery and

abuse of authority, urging officers to keep their doors open for victims

seeking justice.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed,

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal along with SPs, ASPs,

circle officers, SHOs and In Charges Investigations from the Model Town and

Cantt Divisions attended the meeting.

