Decrease in smell emitting from slaughter house drain

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::On special directives of Adviser to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia Ullah Bangash and Member Provincial Assembly from Kohat the TMO officials started cleanliness of the drain coming from the slaughter house.

The drain is constantly producing bad smell in the areas and the people of the area living near the drain systems complained to Zia Ullah Bangash.

Zia Ullah Bangash also passed on directives to change the drain direction coming into residential areas so as to provide relief to the people from the smell of the slaughter house. Zia Ullah Bangash also directed his person secretary Ahsan Ayaz Bangash to visit the areas and after the cleanliness of the drain and changing of its direction from the residential areas and submit a report of work to him.

Ahsan Ayaz Bangash along with TMO Muhammad Shoaib visited with the TMO staff and started the cleanliness of the drain besides changing in direction out of the residential areas.

Meanwhile, ex law minister KP and ex-MPA from Shakardara Kohat on PTI seat had condoled the death of ex-Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan and expressed their sorrow over the sad demise. They also pray to Almighty Allah to rest the soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.