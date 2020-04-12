(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed has said that decreasing level of water in reservoirs was affecting country's agricultural production as water reservoirs have reduced to 57,000 Million Acre Feet (MAF) in comparison with last year while the country's capability of water reservoir is only 10 percent.

He said country's food requirements are also increasing day by day but water shortage was affecting agriculture sector.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here.

Secretary Wasif Khursheed said the government has launched different programmes to manage water shortage and to obtain maximum production.

He said different water saving schemes worth billions were in progress across the province.

National Programme for Water Channel Repair and Restoration was heading forward successfully.

He told Rs 46.25 billions have been spent under the project.

Both the Federal government and provincial government are cooperating in the multibillion projects. Similarly, all these project are monitored properly. There will be no compromise on quality or pace of work. Any delay in the completion of the project will not be tolerated,he added.

Wasif further stated that 10,000 water channels are being improved in line with the development scheme. The government is providing 9500 laser land levellers for the construction of 3000 ponds.

Brick Lining work at 2500 water channel is in progress.

The project will help save 4 million acre feet water. Similarly, five lakh farmers will avail direct benefit from this mega project. The project will also help job opportunities for around 10,000 laser land leveller operators. About estimated income, Secretary agriculture added that it would help generating Rs 133 billions.