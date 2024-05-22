Open Menu

Decreasing Trend Witnessed In Train Accidents During Four Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A decline has been witnessed in train accidents during past four years and all railway accidents were enquired to avoid recurrence at various competent tiers of management including the highest level of Federal Government Inspector of Railways.

It was stated by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar while responding to a question in Senate on Wednesday seeking details of train accidents.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways during the past five years has operated approximately 2,03,717 trains with average of about 40,750 trains/year and with an average of 107 accidents/year.

During the same period, 537 train accidents of different classification took place of which only 313 accidents were such that led to loss of life or serious injury.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways has an elaborate system of accidents mitigation, relief mechanism and inquiries.

He said that a total of 2019 accidents occurred in 2019 followed by 145 in 2022, 87 in 2021 and 62 in 2022 while surge was witnessed in 2023 and 84 accidents were reported in this year.

Factorial analysis suggests that 32% accidents are at unmanned level crossing for which the road users are mainly responsible.

During the five years of reporting a total number of 259 employees were held responsible in various degrees and were taken up and punished under Efficiency & Discipline Rules of government of Pakistan.

