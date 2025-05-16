Decries personal attacks, calls for respect for all leaders to prevail in senate: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui on Friday stressed the importance of mutual respect and dignified conduct during parliamentary discussions, urging fellow lawmakers to avoid personal attacks on political leaders.

Speaking during the Senate session, Siddiqui said that derogatory remarks against any political leader should not be tolerated, calling for all parties to uphold the decorum of the House.

“Disparaging remarks about any leader are neither appropriate nor acceptable in this esteemed House,” he said.

Referring to a recent incident, Siddiqui said that all political leaders, regardless of affiliation, deserve equal respect in the House.

Senator Siddiqui expressed regret if anyone was hurt by the previous day’s exchange. “I offer my sincere apology. But I fulfilled my responsibility by taking timely action and ensuring the debate remained on track,” he said.

/APP-rzr-tsw-qsr