Open Menu

Decries Personal Attacks, Calls For Respect For All Leaders To Prevail In Senate: Irfan Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Decries personal attacks, calls for respect for all leaders to prevail in senate: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui on Friday stressed the importance of mutual respect and dignified conduct during parliamentary discussions, urging fellow lawmakers to avoid personal attacks on political leaders.

Speaking during the Senate session, Siddiqui said that derogatory remarks against any political leader should not be tolerated, calling for all parties to uphold the decorum of the House.

“Disparaging remarks about any leader are neither appropriate nor acceptable in this esteemed House,” he said.

Referring to a recent incident, Siddiqui said that all political leaders, regardless of affiliation, deserve equal respect in the House.

Senator Siddiqui expressed regret if anyone was hurt by the previous day’s exchange. “I offer my sincere apology. But I fulfilled my responsibility by taking timely action and ensuring the debate remained on track,” he said.

/APP-rzr-tsw-qsr

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan