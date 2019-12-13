UrduPoint.com
DED Of Polyclinic Hospital Irks Subordinates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

The Deputy Executive Director at Federal Government Services Hospital(Polyclinic) has started coercing the low paid employees of the hospital by exploiting his authority

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) The Deputy Executive Director at Federal Government Services Hospital(Polyclinic) has started coercing the low paid employees of the hospital by exploiting his authority .

The DED Dr Farooq Akhtar , came to hospital from PIMS on deputation has issued show cause notices to 15 staffers while transferred some 10 employees too, whereas the actual post of Deputy Executive Director is in BPS-19 but Dr Farooq who is working in BPS-18 has managed to control the slot for the last one and a half year due to non availability of senior officer.He also removed the doctors of administration cadre and appointed inexperienced Assistant Directors on the basis of personal contacts on which some of the doctors complained against him at health ministry .

