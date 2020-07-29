Dedicated desks for women, children at police stations stressed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The women parliamentarians from Punjab Tuesday underlined the need for setting up dedicated desks for women and children to facilitate them at the police stations in registering a complaint.

The parliamentarians floated this idea during a virtual session on 'Policing Issues', said a news release issued here.

The online session was arranged by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) for the Parliamentary Working Group of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab to introduce reforms in the police department with modern research mechanisms and necessary legislation.

They said the crimes against women and children must be dealt in more delicate and victim-friendly manner. The experts should be engaged to impart soft skill-focused regular training to the police officials dealing with such matters.

At the outset of session, SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas presented the proposed police reforms by categorizing them into conceptual, policy and service delivery matrix for better understanding and implementation.

He explained in detail the constitutional position of policing between Federal government and the provinces, the importance of women in policing, evidence-based arrests, mandate-based community policing, as well as the need for digitization in policing through effective tools.

The speakers said the foremost obstacle in policing reforms was the imbalance in budgetary allocations between administrative and functional costs that had caused negative effects on the reputation and capacity of the police as an institution.

They called for taking extensive measures to improve image of police to yield positive of any reforms.

United States Institute for Peace (USIP) Country Head Dr. Adnan Rafique, presided the session and highlighted the crucial need for "glocalized" reforms for policing in Pakistan in accordance with the needs and contextual dynamics of the country. He appreciated the participants for their valuable inputs and recommendations that are to be made part of the SSDO working paper.

Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized the important role of parliamentarians in reforming the police department across the country and assured the addition of their suggestions in the evaluation of the existing laws, police reforms and research methodologies under the project 'Police and Public Side By Side'.

The session was attended by MPAs Ali Haider Gillani, Bushra Anjum Butt, Ishrat Ashraf, Kanwal Pervez, Momina Waheed, Neelum Hayat, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, and Uswa Aftab, Saeed Shah.