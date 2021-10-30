Dedicated desks set up at 11 hospitals to issue MLC in hassle-free way

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Police have set up 'Khidmat' counters at 11 state-run hospitals to issue Medico-Legal Certificates (MLC) to the masses in a hassle-free way

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have set up 'Khidmat' counters at 11 state-run hospitals to issue Medico-Legal Certificates (MLC) to the masses in a hassle-free way.

Talking to APP, an official said on Saturday that yet another milestone had been achieved by the police as over 10,000 MLCs had been issued so far at different hospitals.

Divulging details, he said around 252 citizens obtained MLCs from police service counter at Chontra hospital, 237 at Kalrasydan, 188 at Kahuta, 14 in Kotli Sattain, 117 from Murree hospital, 5,275 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) 1,847 in Taxila, 45 from District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi and 487 at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) He quoted the City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas as saying that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counter set up in government run hospitals so that they can get MLC easily.