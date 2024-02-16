Open Menu

Dedicated Employees True Asset, Need To Be Encouraged: Dera Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafarul islam Zafarul Islam has reiterated his commitment to ensure a work environment that recognizes the efforts of every dedicated employee for achieving socio-economic development of the district.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a farewell ceremony held at his office in honor of Assistant to Commissioner Revenue, Sheikh Muhammad Jameel on retirement from service.

He said that dedicated employees were the true asset of any organization and their services and contributions should be recognized.

The entire staff of the office, gathered to bid farewell to Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, acknowledging his exemplary service over the years.

The commissioner appreciated Sheikh Muhammad Jameel for his dedicated efforts and outstanding performance throughout his service.

He also extended best wishes to the outgoing employee for a prosperous post-retirement life.

The retired employee also expressed thanks to his colleagues for hosting such an impressive ceremony in his honour.

APP/slm

