Dedicated facilitation desk established for successful bidders of Blue Area Commercial plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has established dedicated facilitation desk in its Estate Management II Directorate to facilitate the successful bidder of Blue Area Commercial plots auction.

The auction was held from July 15 to 17 in line with vision of the Prime Minister for promotion of construction industry leading towards enhanced economic activity and employment generation, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The civic agency fetched Rs 17.4 billion through auctioning 12 commercial plots, the highest amount earned during any auction in the history of CDA.

CDA had announced special incentives for this auction which include dedicated team to facilitate incentive at every step, first installment of 25 percent within 30 days of bid acceptance, building plan approval facility after first installment and 10 percent discount on full payment in advance.

Similarly advance income tax on pro data basis and 100 percent coverage for less than 1000 square yards plots.

Likewise, 70 to 75 percent coverage, every plot with all round circulation strip, ample public parking while application of newly developed building bye laws, approval of building plans after first installment.

The bidders who get their building plans approved by December 31, 2020 will be eligible for the benefit of the PM package for construction industry which include reduction in tax rate from 29 per cent to 10 per cent and exemption from source of income declaration.