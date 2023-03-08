Dedicated hospital for women, kids demanded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) women wing on Wednesday demanded separate health facilities for women and kids besides a women's university Muzaffargarh. The wing staged a demonstration to support women's rights in connection with International Women Day in front of Muzaffargarh Press Club here on Wednesday.

The protesters deplored that women have been deprived of equal opportunities of health, education and employment in the country adding that they are directly being affected by inflation, unemployment and lawlessness in the country.

They demanded that dedicated university and hospitals for women and kids would be provided adequate health facilities.