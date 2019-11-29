Dedicated housing sector for expats on cards

The government is planning to develop a special housing sector in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis aimed at providing them better residential facilities and investment opportunities back at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The government is planning to develop a special housing sector in the Federal capital for overseas Pakistanis aimed at providing them better residential facilities and investment opportunities back at home.

The overseas ministry was in constant contact with the Capital Development Authority for the purpose, an official source in the ministry told APP on Friday.

A final decision would be taken within a month in that regard, he added.