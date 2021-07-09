Dedicated ladies park likely to open by July 15 : CDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday said the construction work on a dedicated ladies park was near completion and expected to open by July15.

The park was being built on vacant space adjacent to green belts between sector I-8/2 and H-8/2 to promote healthy activities among women and children, said a news release.

The authority's chairman, Amir Ali Ahmed instructed the Director General Parks to expedite work and ensure all possible arrangements for convenience of visitors.

The park has state-of-the-art facilities, including security arrangements to provide safe environment for women and children, as well as jogging tracks, special cycling tracks for young children, swings, benches and lights.

It may be mentioned here that only women and children would be allowed to enter the park.