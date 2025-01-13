“Dedicated Lanes For Cyclists & Motorcyclists In Lahore”
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to make dedicated lanes
for cyclists and motorcyclists in the provincial capital to improve traffic flow.
On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the LDA
has initially launched the pilot project on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.
LDA DG Tahir Farooq visited the site and reviewed the project while LDA
Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and the Project Director briefed him about the
development works.
The LDA is making biker lanes on the outer sides of both directions of
Ferozepur Road. These lanes will be separated from main road by using
curb stone and eco-friendly blue paint.
In the first phase, a 4-kilometer-long
lane is being built on both sides from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.
LDA DG Tahir Farooq said the biker lane would be 12-feet wide and would
ease the commute for citizens. The objective of promoting biker lanes was
to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents, he added.
Later, LDA DG Tahir Farooq visited Block B-3 in Gulberg to review the ongoing
sustainable development projects. The LDA Chief Engineer informed him about
the rapid progress in Block B-3 of Gulberg.
The LDA DG directed that the development work should continue without any interruption.
