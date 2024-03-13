Dedicated Parking Facility For Young Doctors At LGH
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first hospital in Punjab to allocate separate parking exclusively for young doctors. Officials from the Young Doctors Association LGH/PINS have spearheaded the initiative, marking a positive step towards addressing the parking challenges faced by medical professionals.
In a ceremony on Wednesday, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal, Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, inaugurated the valet parking service tailored for doctors. He emphasized that the move would not only enhance the quality of patient care but also facilitate doctors in reaching their duties seamlessly without interruptions.
President of YDA LGH/PINS Dr. Haseeb Thind highlighted that this parking service, accommodating approximately 150 vehicles, is exclusively reserved for young doctors. This marks a groundbreaking development in the healthcare sector, as it is the first instance of such a service being introduced in any government healthcare setup across Punjab. Notably, there are no charges for this facility for doctors, with stickers required for vehicle identification, obtainable from the parking committee at LGH.
