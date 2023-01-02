Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan on Monday, while chairing a high-level meeting, constituted a committee to suggest the raising of a dedicated police unit for the security of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan on Monday, while chairing a high-level meeting, constituted a committee to suggest the raising of a dedicated police unit for the security of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and passengers.

The meeting discussed the security of passengers traveling through BRT and its stations and the 27-km BRT route and considered to established special security unit comprising private security and police officials.

On the occasion, the participants of the meeting presented various suggestions and finally formed a committee to be headed by MD Urban Mobility Authority and comprised of representatives of the Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs, Directorate of Transport, Secretariat, Police Department and Traffic Police to form its own police unit for BRT.

The committee would come up with solutions to ensure effective security for passengers traveling in BRT.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to provide security to the people, adding that the successful establishment of mega projects like BRT was no less than a blessing for the people and all possible steps would be taken to further improve BRT services including security.

The meeting was attended by MD Urban Mobility Authority, SP City, SSP Traffic, Trans Transport and other officers of line departments.