Dedicated squads formed for smooth traffic flow during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has deployed special teams at as many as 16 'Ramzan Sasta Bazaars' to ensure smooth traffic flow on the city's roads.

The initiative was part of a comprehensive traffic plan, devised by the CTP to avoid traffic snarls on the city's avenues at the time of Iftar, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal told APP on Tuesday.

He said under the plan, 98 traffic police personnel had been deputed at multiple 'Ramzan Bazaars' to facilitate the motorists.

Ten lifters squads were also deployed at such bazaars to prevent wrong parking, he added.

He further informed that arrangements were also being made to control the traffic mess at congested areas so that the citizens could reach their destinations within the shortest possible time.

The CTO said traffic wardens had been directed to work with dedication and commitment so that traffic jam could be averted.

He warned that strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and said altered motorcycles would be impounded.