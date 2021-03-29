UrduPoint.com
Dedicated To The 100th Anniversary Of The Excavation Of Mohen-Jo-Daro, The Culture Department Government Of Sindh Organized A Theatre Play "Chun Chunao"

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Theatre play "Chun Chunao" written by the satirist scriptwriter Anwer Maqsood, directed by Ahmed Mujtaba held at Benazir Bhutto Public Library. In which Raheel Siddiqui as Mahmood, Umesh Ladhani as Sheikh, and Sara Gill performed as Rahat.

The characters were originally performed by the trio of Moin Akhter, Arshad Mahmood, and Bushra Ansari. The story of the play revolves around the election scenario. The play was much appreciated by the audience.

