Dedicated Toilets For Females Established On Highways Of Bahawalpur Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that high-quality women's toilets have been established along the highways in Bahawalpur Division with attractive and themed signboards have also been installed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that high-quality women's toilets have been established along the highways in Bahawalpur Division with attractive and themed signboards have also been installed.

The Commissioner in a statement said that the facility has been made available at selected fuel stations. In the first phase, 5, 6, and 10 sites were selected in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur districts respectively.

The commissioner said that the toilets have been built on the orders of the Chief Secretary Punjab. Apart from the motorways, there are no separate toilets for women on roads due to which women face difficulties.

Orders were issued by the provincial government to all the divisional and district administrations to establish the required facilities he added.

In order to make this project valuable, 20 rupees will be charged to the users. In return, they will be provided with essential items like soap, dustbins, and tissue paper. A complaint box has been provided along with the phone number of the management committee so that complaints can be received and resolved on time. Pink-colored signboards have also been installed. One signboard has been posted at a distance of 1 km from the toilet while the other signboard is placed in front of the toilet.

