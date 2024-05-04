Dedication, timely response remain hallmark of dedicated firefighters; DEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Dedication to assignment, courage and timely response are the hallmarks of our firefighters to counter any fire emergency. A proven record of successful operations in various firefighting emergencies by the valour firefighters, shows the commitment and professional preparedness of District Emergency Service. On the occasion of International Firefighters Day, we reiterate our full resolve to continue delivering our best services to the nation.

This was stated by the District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, Engr. Sibghat Ullah in a brief talk with APP in the context of International Firefighters Day-2024 here Saturday. The Day is celebrated on May 4 every year to commemorate the sacrifices laid by the Australian firefighters while distinguishing the fire in 1999.

Engr. Sibghat Ullah termed the unparalleled bravery, great sacrifices and selfless service of firefighters around the world as iconic for emergency personnel. Our emergency force fights with the fire without any fear and is always ready for the security of the country and nation, he said adding that timely information to the emergency service was the foremost step for a successful operation.

To miscellaneous questions, the DEO informed that 1330 incidents were reported in the year 2023 in which 96 lives were saved by the Rescue-1122 besides saving the property worth Rs.

2103.82 million. Among these, a number of big tragedies were also averted by the rescue team. There were 15 casualties in some unfortunate incidents during the preceding year, he informed.

He further said that besides special training in fire fighting, modern safety procedures have also been introduced in the Punjab Emergency Service. The brave firefighters of Rescue 1122 have made eternal sacrifices in the line of duty.

Spokesman Muhammad Usman on the occasion paid tribute to 13 valour firefighters who sacrificed their lives during the operation in Gakhar Plaza Sadar incident, occurred in 2008. The morale of rescue personnel is always high, so be it fire or flood, accident or tragedy, they are always ready to face any storm, he said. Usman, while talking on professional preparedness of the rescuers' personnel said that regular drilling and mocks had been exercised to maintain the readiness of firefighters.

When asked about comparative placement of Rescue 1122, Usman noted that since its establishment in 2004 by Secretary/Founder and Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue-1122 has become the largest and most effective emergency management system in Pakistan, having continued rich experience of facing natural and man made calamities. The assistance given by the emergency service is always based on knowledge and practical experience, he said.