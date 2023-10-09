Dedication to ideology is imperative to recover national strength: Sardar Attique

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct. 09 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said the deliberate weakening of his ideological Muslim Conference party platform by some hidden hands has lent the cohesive political space of AJK to societal chaos.

It was, he reminded, the weakening of the mother party of Pakistan, the Muslim League, in 1971 that resulted in the disastrous break-up of Pakistan, a loss that cannot be recouped, he maintained in a statement issued here yesterday.

Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan's strong ideological identification is a guarantee of national unity and territorial security, Attique, who also heads All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, said

Our national ideology is a formidable citadel of geographic solidarity from Gwadar to Karachi to Khyber to Kashmir. Our known enemy India is on the lookout to vitiate the internal environment of our national society, he warned.

During his day-long visit Saturday to various rural localities of Dhirkote subdivision he cautioned that anti-inflation sentiments should in no way negatively affect the national demographic and institutional cohesion.

Muslim Conference, he said, believes in peaceful solutions to all national issues and hardships. Pakistan and Azad Kashmir by birth are ideologically one body and soul. This spirit needs to be injected into the basic functions of the public institutions to usher in an amicable environment, he stressed.

He regretted that the Muslim Conference was knowingly sidetracked in political dispensation by ill-visioned groups. Now the outcome of the negative approach is visible but "we are striving hard to control the damage and to repair the socio-political damages already done in AJK, he assured. AJK, he elaborated, is a geographic link in the larger Kashmir movement, therefore all demographic and public treatment must be in this frame of urgency.

Community elders Raja Munir Khan, Sardar Shaukat Abbasi, Ch Mansha, Miss Sarwat Shahzad, Ch Kaleem advocate and others in their speeches pledged to promote ideological bonds in AJK