Deductions in granted amount under Ehsaas kafalat programme continues in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deduction by agents in amount granted under Ehsaas kafalat programme was continued in Ehsaas kafalat center established in Tharparkar.

According to details,beneficiaries have complained that agents assigned to pay kafalat amount deduct Rs. 500 to Rs.1000 from each transaction.

They further said that despite of lodging complaints to Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, SSP and Assistant Commissioner no action had been taken against agents making deductions.

Beneficiaries have appealed to high ups for taking immediate action against omni officials and agents so that people could receive full granted financial assistance.