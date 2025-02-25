Open Menu

Deen Palace Fined Rs 50,000 For Violation Of One-dish Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:33 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal inspected Deen Palace and Dreamland Marquee to assess compliance with government regulations

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal inspected Deen Palace and Dreamland Marquee to assess compliance with government regulations.

During the inspection, Deen Palace was found violating official guidelines, resulting in a fine of Rs 50,000. AC Gondal emphasized that strict adherence to the one-dish policy and other regulations must be ensured at marriage halls.

“The administration has been instructed to enforce all regulations strictly, and further violations will lead to stern action,” he stated.

