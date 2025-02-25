Deen Palace Fined Rs 50,000 For Violation Of One-dish Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:33 PM
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal inspected Deen Palace and Dreamland Marquee to assess compliance with government regulations
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal inspected Deen Palace and Dreamland Marquee to assess compliance with government regulations.
During the inspection, Deen Palace was found violating official guidelines, resulting in a fine of Rs 50,000. AC Gondal emphasized that strict adherence to the one-dish policy and other regulations must be ensured at marriage halls.
“The administration has been instructed to enforce all regulations strictly, and further violations will lead to stern action,” he stated.
Recent Stories
Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains7 minutes ago
-
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held7 minutes ago
-
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal7 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'10 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad8 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF8 minutes ago
-
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction16 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held16 minutes ago
-
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card16 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy28 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo16 minutes ago