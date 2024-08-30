Open Menu

Deep Depression, 200 Km Way From Karachi, Causing Heavy Rains With Strong Winds: PMD

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) on Friday said the deep depression, which is slowly progressing towards the Arabian Sea from 'Rann of Kutch', is now 200 kilometers southeast of Karachi city.

A private tv channel quoted PMD office as saying, this deep depression, a very strong low-pressure area, is expected to keep moving west-southwestward along coastal belt of Sindh province.

The low pressure area may further intensify into a cyclonic storm upon entering the Arabian Sea by today afternoon or evening, if environmental conditions remain favourable, the PMD said in its latest cyclone alert.

The Met Office said that there was a possibility of heavy rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours, accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, winds in the metropolis are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 22km/hour.

Heavy rainfalls are likely in Sindh areas under the influence of the potential cyclonic storm, the Met office statement added. The rainfall with strong winds is expected in Karachi division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31.

The PMD has already advised fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan to avoid venturing into the sea till September 1 while residents are asked to avoid unnecessary movement.

