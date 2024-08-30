Deep Depression, 200 Km Way From Karachi, Causing Heavy Rains With Strong Winds: PMD
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) on Friday said the deep depression, which is slowly progressing towards the Arabian Sea from 'Rann of Kutch', is now 200 kilometers southeast of Karachi city.
A private tv channel quoted PMD office as saying, this deep depression, a very strong low-pressure area, is expected to keep moving west-southwestward along coastal belt of Sindh province.
The low pressure area may further intensify into a cyclonic storm upon entering the Arabian Sea by today afternoon or evening, if environmental conditions remain favourable, the PMD said in its latest cyclone alert.
The Met Office said that there was a possibility of heavy rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours, accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers.
Meanwhile, winds in the metropolis are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 22km/hour.
Heavy rainfalls are likely in Sindh areas under the influence of the potential cyclonic storm, the Met office statement added. The rainfall with strong winds is expected in Karachi division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31.
The PMD has already advised fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan to avoid venturing into the sea till September 1 while residents are asked to avoid unnecessary movement.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons2 hours ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital2 hours ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..2 hours ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother2 hours ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..2 hours ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues2 hours ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery2 hours ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 hours ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry2 hours ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed2 hours ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago