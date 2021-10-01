Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen"

Regional Meteorological Center Karachi on Friday said that the Deep Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen", lies centered near latitude 23.2N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 280 km southwest of Karachi, 230km from Ormara and 470km southeast of Gawadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Karachi on Friday said that the Deep Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen", lies centered near latitude 23.2N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 280 km southwest of Karachi, 230km from Ormara and 470km southeast of Gawadar.

According to Met office, estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 65- 85km/hr and sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre.

The system is likely to move west southwestwards towards Oman/Makran coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, scattered rain along with wind is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Tharparkar, UmerKot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sh. Banazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur districts till Saturday (Oct 02).