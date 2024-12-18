Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is built upon shared religious beliefs, traditions, and cultural values.

He emphasized that all Pakistanis, irrespective of any differences, stand united in their respect and admiration for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The speaker further underscored that the visit of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, and his accompanying parliamentary delegation is a significant step toward further strengthening bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made these remarks during a meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, who is leading the Saudi delegation on an official three-day visit to Pakistan at the special invitation of the Speaker.

Former Speakers of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Asad Qaiser also participated in the meeting.

Upon arrival at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh was warmly received by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who highlighted the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaker Sadiq stated, "I extend a warm welcome to the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council and his delegation to Pakistan. The people of Pakistan, alongside all members of Parliament, hold the people of Saudi Arabia and the Holy Haramayn Sharifain in the highest regard."

He also stressed that Pakistan takes immense pride in its exceptional friendship with Saudi Arabia, underscoring that both countries have always stood by each other in times of need.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and expanding parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is anchored in mutual respect, trust, and a shared religious, cultural, and historical heritage. He emphasized the importance of increasing parliamentary exchanges as a means to expand cooperation across various sectors, such as trade, education, and technology.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception and commended Pakistan’s Parliament for its efforts in reinforcing the deep bond between the two nations.

He highlighted the need for increased cooperation in the economic, trade, education, and technology sectors, emphasizing the potential benefits for both countries. Additionally, the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council called for increased unity and solidarity within the Muslim Ummah, particularly in addressing the complex challenges facing the Muslim world.

He reiterated the importance of joint efforts to resolve these issues and stressed the value of strengthening parliamentary exchanges between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Reaffirming Saudi Arabia's continued support for Pakistan, Dr.

Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh highlighted the deep religious and cultural bonds between the two nations. He expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to supporting Pakistan’s advancement in technology and the further development of bilateral parliamentary relations.

Later, the Saudi delegation, led by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, held a meeting with members of the Pakistan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG). Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present at the session, which focused on expanding parliamentary and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia's consistent support and solidarity with Pakistan, especially in the face of the rapidly changing global dynamics. He emphasized that the evolving global landscape necessitates a stronger partnership between the two nations.

“The changing dynamics of the world call for enhanced collaboration between our nations,” Speaker Sadiq remarked.

Chairman Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, in turn, expressed his pleasure at visiting Pakistan and praised the country’s pivotal role in the Islamic world. He reaffirmed the shared religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, stating, "Pakistan is the only country in the Islamic world founded in the name of islam, and we in Saudi Arabia take immense pride in our relationship with Pakistan."

He further reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan in parliamentary cooperation, economic development, and technological advancement. Dr. Abdullah also underscored the importance of unity among Islamic countries in addressing challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah and called for collaborative efforts to promote solidarity within the Islamic world.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah echoed similar sentiments, noting that increased parliamentary exchanges would significantly improve bilateral cooperation. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted the contributions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia and the profound affection the people of Pakistan have for the Kingdom, especially for the Haramayn Sharifain.

The Saudi parliamentary delegation includes Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Yousaf bin Rashid Al Harbi, Advisor and Special Secretary to the Chairman, and Members of the Saudi Shura Council: Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Omair, Dr. Adel bin Siraj Murdad, Dr. Hassan bin Hijab Al-Hazmi, Dr. Aisha bint Hassan Zekri, Dr. Abdullah bin Saad Al-Wiqdani, and Dr. Muidha bint Muidh Al-Ghamdi.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, along with Members of the National Assembly, Zeb Jaffar, Shagufta Jumani, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, also participated in the delegation-level talks.

