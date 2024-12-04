Open Menu

Deepfake Technology Being Used As Weapon Against Women: Azma

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that deepfake technology is being used as a weapon against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that deepfake technology is being used as a weapon against women.

She noted that awareness about deepfake videos is low in Pakistan, and women are specifically targeted through the technology. Deepfake is a dark tool that is primarily used to harm women, the minister added.

She expressed these views during an interview with a French broadcasting agency.

She added, "At every appearance, I have to tell people that my video is a deepfake." She emphasised that there is a critical need to improve the judicial system and investigative methods in such cases.

There is also an urgent need to enhance the capacity of the Cyber Crime Unit.

The information minister remarked that when the Punjab government introduced the defamation law, it faced criticism. "Some people claimed that the law is being used to suppress dissenting opinions. However, now people are realising that the defamation law is the need of the hour," she added. Regarding the issue of fake videos, she mentioned that her entire family had supported her.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Cyber Crime Women Family Weapon

Recent Stories

Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik lai ..

Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to r ..

Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melod ..

Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to ..

3 minutes ago
 30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scho ..

30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam

3 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

32 minutes ago
Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

32 minutes ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to ..

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

32 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

32 minutes ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

38 minutes ago
 Police get vacated illegally occupied property

Police get vacated illegally occupied property

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan