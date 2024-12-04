Deepfake Technology Being Used As Weapon Against Women: Azma
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that deepfake technology is being used as a weapon against women.
She noted that awareness about deepfake videos is low in Pakistan, and women are specifically targeted through the technology. Deepfake is a dark tool that is primarily used to harm women, the minister added.
She expressed these views during an interview with a French broadcasting agency.
She added, "At every appearance, I have to tell people that my video is a deepfake." She emphasised that there is a critical need to improve the judicial system and investigative methods in such cases.
There is also an urgent need to enhance the capacity of the Cyber Crime Unit.
The information minister remarked that when the Punjab government introduced the defamation law, it faced criticism. "Some people claimed that the law is being used to suppress dissenting opinions. However, now people are realising that the defamation law is the need of the hour," she added. Regarding the issue of fake videos, she mentioned that her entire family had supported her.
