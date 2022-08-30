UrduPoint.com

"Deeply Indebted" To UN For Launching $160 M Flash Appeal: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked the United Nations for launching a $160 million Flash Appeal for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of Pakistan

Launching the flash appeal, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Pakistan is awash in suffering. The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids � the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding," Guterres said.

"What Pakistan is facing today could not be put better than what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as "awash in suffering", the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"The world should act now," he urged the international community.

The UN chief told the world that millions in Pakistan had been rendered homeless, schools and health facilities had been destroyed, livelihoods were shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people's hopes and dreams had washed away.

He said though the Government of Pakistan had released funds, including immediate cash relief, the scale of needs is rising like the flood waters.

"It requires the world's collective and prioritized attention," Guterres said and added that these funds would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

