Deeply Saddened By Naeem-ul-Haq's Demise: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Naeem-ul-Haq who died of cancer in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Naeem-ul-Haq who died of cancer in Karachi.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that late Naeem-ul-Haq had fought cancer with true grit and determination and that his commitment to the party and services to PTI were invaluable.

"He was a great friend and shall be missed. May his soul rest in peace," he prayed.

